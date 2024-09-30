-
The International Geophysical Year changed the face of science for the world. Even though it was not yet a state, Alaska was a big part of that change. 50 years later it was time for the International Polar Year, and we’re just starting to learn its results.
-
Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party.
-
Tuesday, June 21 at 10:00amWhat sort of place will Alaska be in 2059, after one hundred years of statehood?