AK@100 Part Two

The International Geophysical Year changed the face of science for the world. Even though it was not yet a state, Alaska was a big part of that change. 50 years later it was time for the International Polar Year, and we’re just starting to learn its results. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll try to look ahead yet another 50 years, with the Chair of the Arctic Research Commission.



Steve Heimel, APRN

Fran Ulmer, Chair, Arctic Research Commission

Tuesday, August 30 , 2011

