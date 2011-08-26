Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
AK@100 Part Two

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published August 26, 2011 at 6:50 PM AKDT

The International Geophysical Year changed the face of science for the world.  Even though it was not yet a state, Alaska was a big part of that change.  50 years later it was time for the International Polar Year, and we’re just starting to learn its results. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll try to look ahead yet another 50 years, with the Chair of the Arctic Research Commission.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 30 , 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Josh Edge
