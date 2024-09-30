Watch the Ice

-
On Wednesday morning, temperatures in the North Slope hub community of Utqiagvik reached 20 degrees below zero, a record low for April 29th.
Arctic ocean temperatures are rising at rates faster than previously thought by the scientific community. That’s the finding of a new study from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which shows warming waters having an effect on everything from sea ice growth to marine ecosystems.
For the first time ever, the ice road on the frozen Kuskokwim River has been plowed to Sleetmute, a village north of Bethel.
Rick Thoman, a climatologist, called it "a big change from the last couple of years and good news for the region.”
Kotzebue has had a cold February, with little snow for insulation. That means some locals have had to contend with frozen water and sewer lines. That problem is also being faced by the city, which recently had to transfer several prisoners to Nome after the jail toilets became unusable.
A national expert on Arctic policy told state lawmakers on Thursday that Alaska will be at the front line of global competition over Arctic Ocean resources.
Selawik mayor Clyde Ramoth says frozen pipes are a chronic problem due to issues with the initial installation of the above-ground water system.
The cold snap helped the sea ice form in the Chukchi and Bering Seas, but the recent shift is slowing it down.
Despite the cold stretch that brought the year to an end, 2019 is the warmest year on record for Bethel.
The crew experienced no issues while they plowed the 50 miles from Tuluksak to Kalskag in a wind chill of negative 45 degrees fahrenheit.