Andrew Kitchenman
Andrew Kitchenman is the editor-in-chief of the Alaska Beacon. He has covered state government in Alaska since 2016, previously serving as the Capitol reporter for Alaska Public Media and KTOO. Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Andrew at info@alaskabeacon.com.
Less than four months after Alaska voters rejected a ballot measure to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting and open primary system, the lieutenant governor has OK’d a new petition-gathering effort to repeal the system.
This year, the most controversial provision has been one that limits the number of tasting rooms for breweries, distilleries and wineries. Right now, there can be one for every 3,000 residents. Under the new law, there could only be one for every 12,000.
House majority members say describing the entire $2,550 payment as a dividend would set expectations that PFDs would be that size every year.
The Alaska Supreme Court ruled on redistricting last week, the House plans to take up the budget in a few days — and there's yet another conflict about mask-wearing on the House floor.
There will be two special elections this summer to fill that vacancy: a special primary election by mail on June 11 and a special election to pick the winner on Aug. 16.
Under the change, there will be a Department of Health and a Department of Family and Community Services.
State leaders from across the political spectrum reacted with shock and sadness to the news of the death of Rep. Don Young on Friday.
If the plan becomes law, that would mean there’s enough money budgeted to cover the state share of school costs through June 2024.
Lawmakers issue subpoenas in move to make Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board members talk about Rodell firingThe Legislative Budget and Audit Committee voted 10-0 to issue subpoenas to all six of the corporation’s board members, four employees and a Department of Revenue worker.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy urged the Legislature to send some of the money to Alaskans in the form of $3,700 in permanent fund dividends.