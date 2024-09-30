Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
valdez

    Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez
    Steven Hunt
    This June 9th through the 16th the twenty-sixth annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will happen in Valdez, Alaska. Playwrights, actors, directors, and even a few fight choreographers will all spend a week exploring and celebrating new works as well as discovering new friends and reestablishing old ones. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk this week via phone to talk about what will be happening this year.Thanks for listening!
    The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, June 9 at 2:45pmThis years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003. While at the core of the conference is the Play Lab, in which playwrights have their original works read to and given feedback by conference participants, the week-long event also features live performances, workshops in everything from acting and improvisation to playwriting and dramaturgy--and if that isn't enough, there is even a fringe festival that goes way into the evening. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk via a phone line this week to let us in on all the details.LISTEN HERE
    The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    This June 12-18, the 24th annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will bring playwrights, actors, directors and many others to Valdez, Alaska to learn, teach and exchange creative ideas. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins us via phone link today to talk about all the exciting offerings this year's event will bring.KSKA: Friday, May 27 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
    The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    Dawson Moore from Valdez joins Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up this year's annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference.KSKA: Friday, May 1, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
    Dispatch from Valdez: Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    Jean Paal reports from the Last Frontier Theatre Conference with her guest Arthur M. Jolly, award winning playwright and screenwriter. Join Jean and Arthur as they let us in on the goings-on at this year's annual migration of playwrights, actors and directors to Valdez.KSKA: Friday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
    The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    It's a homecoming for some and a new adventure for many. Dawson Moore, Conference Coordinator for the 22nd annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference, joins Stage Talk this week to talk about this internationally known playwriting conference held in Valdez. There's more than just playwriting going on and Dawson lets us in on all the activities as the conference runs June 8th though the 14th.KSKA: Friday, May 16, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
    Officials Unsure When Richardson Highway Will Reopen
    Steve Heimel
    https://youtu.be/X3XzRHLYE0YThe state Transportation department now says they don't know when the flooded highway through Keystone Canyon outside of Valdez will be passable again.
    Tug, Barge Grounded Southeast of Cordova
    Tony Gorman
    The Coast Guard is monitoring recovery efforts of a tug and barge that went aground in the Gulf Alaska, Wednesday afternoon. Download Audio
    The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    Stage Talk takes a trip to Valdez and reports back on the goings on at this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference. Award winning screenwriter and playwright Arthur M. Jolly (The Gulag Mouse, A Very Modern Marriage) is their special guest and talks about his experiences, his plays and the value of the conference to all playwrights.KSKA: Friday 5/24 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
    A Look Back at This Year’s Last Frontier Theatre Conference
    Steven Hunt
    This week on Stage Talk, hosts Jean and Steve have a lively discussion about this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference with professional singer and vocal coach Nancy Caudill who co-ran the Acting Workshop for Singers and professional playwright Arlitia Jones who ran the Writer's Warmup sessions.KSKA: Friday 6/22 at 2:45 pm
