A Look Back at This Year’s Last Frontier Theatre Conference

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published June 22, 2012 at 3:35 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk, hosts Jean and Steve have a lively discussion about this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference with professional singer and vocal coach Nancy Caudill who co-ran the Acting Workshop for Singers and professional playwright Arlitia Jones who ran the Writer's Warmup sessions.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Nancy Caudill, singer and vocal coach

  • Arlitia Jones, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 22, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Steven Hunt
