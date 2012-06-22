A Look Back at This Year’s Last Frontier Theatre Conference
This week on Stage Talk, hosts Jean and Steve have a lively discussion about this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference with professional singer and vocal coach Nancy Caudill who co-ran the Acting Workshop for Singers and professional playwright Arlitia Jones who ran the Writer's Warmup sessions.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Nancy Caudill, singer and vocal coach
- Arlitia Jones, playwright
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 22, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
