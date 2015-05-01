The Last Frontier Theatre Conference
Dawson Moore from Valdez joins Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up this year's annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Dawson Moore, Conference Coordinator, Last Frontier Theatre Conference
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 1st at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's Macbeth by William Shakespeare performs April 24th-May 17th with curtain times at 7pm Thursday-Saturdays and 3pm on Sundays.
- Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon Thursdays through Sundays until April 10th-May 10th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.
- Valley Performing Arts presents The Diary of Anne Frank May 8th-31st. Dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett Based upon the book Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl. Curtain is Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.