Charles Wohlforth hosts UAA Chancellor Tom Case to talk about the changing roles of Alaska’s largest university, and his vision of higher education in Anchorage. Join the conversation with your thoughts or questions about UAA. KSKA: Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 pm repeating at 7:00 pm
The local college campus in Bristol Bay is asking area residents for a little piece of their Christmas tree.
Fairbanks-area residents got a chance last week to add their voices to a planning process launched this fall by University of Alaska President Pat Gamble.
The University of Alaska Anchorage joined the other campuses of the UA system last month in launching its “Stay on Track” initiative. The program calls for students to plan their classes and majors to be able to finish their undergraduate degrees in four years.
Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, the makers of Frankenfish push back against their detractors; changes are afoot at the University of Alaska's Fisheries Technology Center, and which gear group whine the most.
Ventana means “window” in the Spanish language, and on Monday, a window opened up in Alaska for Mexicans in our state to receive improved health care through a Mexican government program called Ventanilla de Salud.
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...
Alaska's U.S. Department of Agriculture research station is slated for closure by September 1, because of federal budget cuts. Federal officials want to take $42 million from the USDA Research Service budget.
Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...