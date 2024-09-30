-
The first migratory birds are showing up and bear tracks have been sighted in the Chugach. That means it's time to dust off the backpacks, boats, and tents and start planning for summer! Join host Paul Twardock and guests on this week's Outdoor Explorer to get a start on summer.
On the next Outdoor Explorer we are learning about outdoor summer camps for kids. Once school is out camps are a ritual for many families, however camps have changed a lot in the last 20 years. Camps have become more professional and are not just a month living in the woods.
Summertime is the perfect time for a...barbecu? It is if it is a Texas take-off of one of Richard Wagner's classic opera's, Der Ring des Nibelungen called Das Barbecu. Seems the good folks who like opera also like to have a little fun and so Jim Luigs and Scott Warrender decided to write a musical that features characters from Wagner's classic tale but set in Texas. Confusing? Then listen this week to Stage Talk as director Regina MacDonald and actor Tiffany Chancey stop by to talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company's latest offering which opens July 17th and runs through August 24th.
There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, Iditaprov. Schoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.
Imagine "You must pay the rent!" "I can't pay the rent!" "I'll pay the rent!" "My hero!" "Curses, foiled again!" sung in the style of five different musical theatre composers from five time periods with four actors and you get an idea of the craziness of Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart's hilarious satire of musical theatre, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Join Midnight Sun Theatre's founder and director Dave Block and actress Suzanne Snyder as they explain how it all fits together this week on Stage Talk. The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) performs at Anchorage Community Theatre July 4th through July 26th.
Wondering how Anchorage youth are spending their summers? Listen to ATY andTBA talk about how they are providing excellent training for young actors and technicians and also what shows they have planned this week on Stage Talk.