Imagine "You must pay the rent!" "I can't pay the rent!" "I'll pay the rent!" "My hero!" "Curses, foiled again!" sung in the style of five different musical theatre composers from five time periods with four actors and you get an idea of the craziness of Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart's hilarious satire of musical theatre, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Join Midnight Sun Theatre's founder and director Dave Block and actress Suzanne Snyder as they explain how it all fits together this week on Stage Talk. The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) performs at Anchorage Community Theatre July 4th through July 26th.KSKA: Friday, June 20, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:

