Takin' the summer road trip to Talkeetna

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 4, 2014 at 2:17 PM AKDT

There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, IditaprovSchoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 and Iditaprov performs August 14-23rd at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 4th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
