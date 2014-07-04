Takin' the summer road trip to Talkeetna

There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, Iditaprov. Schoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 and Iditaprov performs August 14-23rd at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council Director of Drama

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 4th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

