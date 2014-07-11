Let's roast a little Brunhilde at Das Barbecu

Summertime is the perfect time for a...barbecu? It is if it is a Texas take-off of one of Richard Wagner's classic opera's, Der Ring des Nibelungen called Das Barbecu. Seems the good folks who like opera also like to have a little fun and so Jim Luigs and Scott Warrender decided to write a musical that features characters from Wagner's classic tale but set in Texas. Confusing? Then listen this week to Stage Talk as director Regina MacDonald and actor Tiffany Chancey stop by to talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company's latest offering which opens July 17th and runs through August 24th.



Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 11th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

