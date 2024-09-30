-
Playwright, actor and director Austin Pendelton's play Orson's Shadow, a fictional exploration of a 1960 rehearsal with some of the most famous theatre luminaries of the time is the latest offering by Cyrano's Theatre Company. The "Orson" of the title refers to "Orson Wells", director and actor of such works as Citizen Kane and War of the Worlds. Other famous characters include Laurence Olivier, Vivien Leigh, Joan Plowright and Kenneth Tynan. David Haynes, who plays the title character along with Stefani Suydam (Vivien Leigh) and director Dave Dahl drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about how the play has been going. Orson's Shadow is currently performing at Cyrano's and continues its run until April 1st.LISTEN HEREKSKA: Friday, March 23 at 2:45pm
KSKA: Friday, March 2 at 2:45p.m. It's 1934 and the world's most famous stage director, Max Reinhardt, is directing the film version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream when two of the characters from the play (Oberon and Puck) suddenly materialize and want to be in the show. If that sounds like a classic set up for a Ken Ludwig Farce, you're correct. Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting Ludwig's Shakespeare in Hollywood March 2-25 and Director Jocelyn Paine with actors Scott Rhode and ShaeLisa Anderson drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about it.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, January 5 at 2:45pm. It's the start of 2018 and, with the new year, Cyrano's Theatre Company begins its 26th season of producing exciting theatre for the Anchorage community. Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond drops by Stage Talk this week to give an update on how the transition between their old space at 4th and D and their new facility on Debarr has been going as well as to announce what's coming up this year. Cyrano's season will not only involve their own productions but many collaborations as well.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, March 24 at 2:45pm Often considered the greatest play written in the English language, Shakespeare's Hamlet is as complicated it its psychological examination of the particular characters as it is enlightening of the human spirit. TBA Theatre is presenting this timeless work at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA March 24th through April 2nd and two of the actors, Wayne Mitchell and Jessica Faust drop by Stage Talk this week to let us know how they are approaching the play.LISTEN NOW
Imagine Shakespeare's story of murder and magic, Macbeth as re-set in Bayou St. John in New Orleans during the time of famed Louisiana Creole practitioner of Voodoo, Marie Leveue and you have Tonia Hays' Voodoo Macbeth. Tune into Stage Talk this Friday to hear Actors Stephen Lochner and Kendra Gladwell along with Director Glenys Mee from Alaska Fine Arts Academy explain how it all goes together. Voodoo Macbeth runs only October 14th and 15th.KSKA: Friday, October 14 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, July 22 at 2:45pmCyrano's Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare's tale of love and honor, Antony and Cleopatra July 22 through August 14. This week on Stage Talk actors Mark Robokoff and Shanette Harper, who play the tragic lovers, come by along with director J. David Dahl to talk about the show.LISTEN NOW
This week on Stage Talk we talk about four theatres, three guests and two shows. Sound complicated? Toss Pot Productions is presenting a workshop production at Cyrano's Theatre of Kevin Armento's fascinating play about women disguising themselves as men to join the military during the American Civil War in Good Men Wanted. And then, RKP Productions is presenting one of Shakespeare's most intriguing plays, The Winter's Tale at Out North Contemporary Art House. The common link is Teresa Pond, Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director who also happens to be the director for The Winter's Tale. Join Stage Talk this week for a lively discussion with Teresa, Carrie Yanagawa and Jill Sowerwine about both of these shows opening February 26th.KSKA: Friday, February 26 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
Mark Robokoffand Paul Schweigert come by Stage Talk today to talk about David Edgecombe's new production of Shakespeare's play of ambition, fear and revenge, Macbeth performing at Cyrano's Theatre Company April 24th through May 17th.KSKA: Friday, April 24 at 2:45pmListen Now:
UAA Department of Theatre and Dance closes their Shakespeare-themed season with John Heimbuch's William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead: A True and Accurate Account of the 1599 Zombie Plague. Actors Alex Albrecht (Shakespeare) and Jake Beauvais (Francis Bacon) drop by the station this week to explain...KSKA: Friday, April 17 at 2:45pmListen Now:
UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's scenic designer Daniel Carlgren is thinking globally and acting locally with his set for Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, or What You Will opening Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 7 on the UAA Theatre Main Stage. Join Carlgren this week as he talks about going to England to research Elizabethan renaissance theatres before putting one on the UAA stage.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 14, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: