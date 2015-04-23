Cyrano's Macbeth
Mark Robokoffand Paul Schweigert come by Stage Talk today to talk about David Edgecombe's new production of Shakespeare's play of ambition, fear and revenge, Macbeth performing at Cyrano's Theatre Company April 24th through May 17th.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Mark Robokoff, "Macbeth" in Cyrano's Macbeth
- Paul Schweigert, "Banquo" and "Macduff" in Cyrano's Macbeth
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 24th at 2:45 p.m.
