Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Vietnam War documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premiers on Alaska Public Media TV this month. In coordination with this series, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes one of the world’s leading experts in Post Traumatic Stress, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, for a discussion about the impacts of exposure to the trauma of war. Also Joining Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton for the second half of the program will be Anchorage Therapist Sue Findlay for a discussion about the treatment and resource options available in our community. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, August 11 at 2:45p.m. Met any interesting people lately? Drop by the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery this Sunday, August 13 at 6pm and you just might as Stories at the Cemetery presents its second showing of the summer. This time, rather than walking from gravesite to gravesite to hear actors recreate the lives of Alaskan pioneers who are buried there as was done earlier this summer, all of the stories will be presented on a stage. Enter the cemetery at the John Bagoy Gate located on 7th and Cordova and bring a chair. Linda Benson and Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us about who will be "showing up".LISTEN HERE
As part of the Active Minds Speaker Bureau, former combat veteran Bryan Adams visited Alaska in late February. He spoke about his personal journey as Iraq War combat veteran being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome in the University of Alaska Anchorage student union. Listen to Bryan's talk hosted by the UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
How do Alaska's brave service men and women readjust to life in Alaska after months, or sometimes years, of serving in the U.S. military overseas? What are the challenges of re-establishing life in America with family, friends and loved ones? How can Alaskans better understand what our soldier's have experienced and respond to their needs? Join me, Shelly Wade, and my guests, when we learn more about the issues facing returning Alaskan soldiers and resources that can help make that transition smoother.KSKA: Wednesday 6/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
When we are faced with a dangerous situation we have a normal “fight or flight” response. When this anxiety continues long after the event and affects day to day life it has evolved into post traumatic stress disorder. This Monday, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Fred Detwiler and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW from Bridges Counseling Connection in Anchorage will discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of this common disorder.KSKA: Monday 2/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
