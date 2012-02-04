When we are faced with a dangerous situation we have a normal “fight or flight” response. When this anxiety continues long after the event and affects day to day life it has evolved into post traumatic stress disorder. This Monday, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Fred Detwiler and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW from Bridges Counseling Connection in Anchorage will discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of this common disorder.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:



LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, February 6, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, February 6, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio