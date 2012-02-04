Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published February 3, 2012 at 8:39 PM AKST

When we are faced with a dangerous situation we have a normal “fight or flight” response. When this anxiety continues long after the event and affects day to day life it has evolved into post traumatic stress disorder. This Monday, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Fred Detwiler and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW from Bridges Counseling Connection in Anchorage will discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of this common disorder.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, February 6, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, February 6, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

