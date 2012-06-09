Alaska Soldiers Readjusting to Life Back Home

How do Alaska's brave service men and women readjust to life in Alaska after months, or sometimes years, of serving in the U.S. military overseas? What are the challenges of re-establishing life in America and how can Alaskans, as family, friends, co-workers, better understand what our soldier's have experienced and respond to their needs? Join me, Shelly Wade, and my guests, when we learn more about the issues facing returning Alaskan soldiers and resources in Anchorage and around the state that can help ease that transition. That's on Hometown, Alaska.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS:





Lieutenant colonel Kay Spear-Bud , State Family Program Director, Alaska National Guard

, State Family Program Director, Alaska National Guard Eric Warner , Veterans Outreach Coordinator, Anchorage Veterans Center

, Veterans Outreach Coordinator, Anchorage Veterans Center Lieutenant colonel Kris Warner, military psychiatrist, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Medical Department of Alaska, Basset Army Community Hospital, Fort Wainwright

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, June 13, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 13, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download