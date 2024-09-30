-
Monday, March 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Those who have never visited a hospital emergency room, especially at night, have fortunately missed what can be a very eye opening experience. Actually that is one ofseveral reasons why pediatric patients need their own emergency care space. Join Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion about the new Providence pediatric emergency facility on this program.LISTEN HERE
Ever had a rotten day turn around once you got home and caught a dose of unconditional love from your pet? Those health benefits are tangible. Medical experts support bringing warm, fuzzy and calm animals into hospital settings to share that benefit with patients. Meet Mike Lewis and his therapy dog, Jillie, along with Laure MacConnell and Remy. MacConnell coordinates a local canine-visiting program. KSKA: Wednesday, June 10, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
Most recently known for leading the medical team that saved Lance Armstrong's life, Dr. Larry Einhorn pioneered the development of a life-saving treatment for testicular cancer in 1974, improving survival rates from 10% to 95%. As part of the Carol Treadwell Visiting Fellow Lectureship hosted by the Providence Cancer Center on August 1st, listen to Dr. Einhorn's talk on the "Past, Present & Future of Cancer Treatment" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Medicare is starting to reward hospitals that deliver better quality health care. Paying more for improved care is a simple idea. And it's transforming how hospitals are doing their work in a lot of little ways. At Providence hospital in Anchorage, a few of those small changes have added up to big results.
The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Natural Resources Commissioner Educates Washington DC About Alaska, Abuse Victims Take Case to Federal Court, Fire Risk in Fairbanks Decreases, Weather May Help Fight Hastings Wildfire, and more...