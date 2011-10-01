Maternal Mental Health
The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.
LINKS:
- Postpartum Support International
- MedEdPPD
- PPD Support
- Maternal Mental Health in Alaska: Fact Sheet (PDF)
- CDC: Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) and Postpartum Depression
- Alaska Dept. Epidemiology: Maternal Mental Health bulletin (PDF)
- Mass General Hospital QUIZ: Are you suffering from Postpartum Depression?
Anchorage Mental Health Services 24-Hour Crisis Phone Line: 907-563-3200
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Sarah Roberts, MD, Family Medicine, Providence Family Medicine Center
- Margi Clifford, LPC, Family Support Counselor, The Children’s Hospital at Providence
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, October 3, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, October 3, 2011 at 7:00 p.m.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE