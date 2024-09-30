-
The All Alaska Workforce Initiative celebrated its one year anniversary earlier this week. The program is a joint venture between the state and federal…
Twenty-seven million dollars will be going to rural Alaska communities this year for schools and government services provided to areas where the federal…
Divorce can lead to a messy and drawn-out legal battle. But in Anchorage, an innovative court program is helping divorcing couples settle their cases…
Anchorage- based Alaska Native Heritage Center has been awarded a three year grant through the federal Administration for Native Americans Social and Economic Development Strategies Program.
How should the Anchorage School District resolve questions over its math curriculum? Some love Everyday Mathematics, some despise it, and the program recently had a near-death experience in the Anchorage School District. How did 2=2+4 get so complicated and controversial?Wednesday 10/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The regional manager of the Small Business Administration’s International Trade Finance Programs is in Alaska encouraging small business owners to consider growing sales by exporting their goods and services.
The Fairbanks Borough wants to speed up the wood stove change out program before winter. Governor Parnell approved $3 million for the program last month, but Mayor Luke Hopkins says interim borough action is needed for the program aimed at ridding neighborhoods of polluting wood stoves and boilers.