The Anchorage School District's 'Everyday Math' Problem

How should the Anchorage School District resolve questions over its math curriculum? Some love Everyday Mathematics, some despise it, and the program recently had a near-death experience in the Anchorage School District. How did 2=2+4 get so complicated and controversial? Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl and his guests Ed Graff of the Anchorage School District and David Boyle of the Alaska Policy Forum as they discuss this vital part of the School District's core curriculum on Hometown, Alaska.

HOST: Peter Dunlap-Shohl

Ed Graff , Anchorage School District

, Anchorage School District David Boyle, Alaska Policy Forum

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 19, 2011. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 19, 2011. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

