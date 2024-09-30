-
KSKA: Friday, May 19 at 2:45pm. If you've ever wondered why "the grass is always greener over the septic tank" all you need to do is drop by Stage Talk this week as we talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company'sproduction of Allison and Margaret Engel's one woman show Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Ursula Gould, who plays Erma Bombeck, along with director Krista M. Schwarting are Steve's guests this week. Erma Bombeck:At Wit's End is currently playing at Cyrano's and will continue until June 4th.LISTEN HERE
Cyrano's Theatre Company presents The Syringa Tree by Pamela Gien, a one-woman tour-de-force in which actor Nava Sarracino portrays twenty-four characters from two families during early apartheid to present-day free South Africa. Nava and Director Dick Reichman join Stage Talk this week to share how this play came about and how Nava approaches the challenges of such a demanding role.KSKA: Friday, 1/3/14 at 2:45pm
TBA is offering two shows this holiday season-the beloved story of Scrooge, Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit, A Christmas Carol, and a one woman play staring Morgan Mitchell titled A Christmas Eve with Laura Ingalls. Wayne Mitchell, who plays Scrooge, drops by Stage Talk to let us in on all the action.KSKA: Friday 12/13 at 2:45pmListen Now