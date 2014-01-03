Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
One trunk. Many branches. Cyrano's The Syringa Tree.

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 3, 2014 at 3:12 PM AKST

Cyrano's Theatre Company presents The Syringa Tree by Pamela Gien, a one-woman tour-de-force in which actor Nava Sarracino portrays twenty-four characters from two families during early apartheid to present-day free South Africa. Nava and Director Dick Reichman join Stage Talk this week to share how this play came about and how Nava approaches the challenges of such a demanding role.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 3rd, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVEListen Now
Steven Hunt
