One trunk. Many branches. Cyrano's The Syringa Tree.

Cyrano's Theatre Company presents The Syringa Tree by Pamela Gien, a one-woman tour-de-force in which actor Nava Sarracino portrays twenty-four characters from two families during early apartheid to present-day free South Africa. Nava and Director Dick Reichman join Stage Talk this week to share how this play came about and how Nava approaches the challenges of such a demanding role.

HOSTS:

Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:

Nava Sarracino, Actor, The Syringa Tree, Cyrano's Theatre Company

Dick Reichman, Director, The Syringa Tree, Cyrano's Theatre Company

