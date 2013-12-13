TBA's two-fer

TBA is offering two shows this holiday season-the beloved story of Scrooge, Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit, A Christmas Carol, and a one woman play staring Morgan Mitchell titled A Christmas Eve with Laura Ingalls. Wayne Mitchell, who plays Scrooge, drops by Stage Talk to let us in on all the action.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUEST:





Wayne Mitchell, "Scrooge", TBA's A Christmas Carol

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 13th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

