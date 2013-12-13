Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
TBA's two-fer

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published December 13, 2013 at 1:04 PM AKST

TBA is offering two shows this holiday season-the beloved story of Scrooge, Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit, A Christmas Carol, and a one woman play staring Morgan Mitchell titled A Christmas Eve with Laura Ingalls. Wayne Mitchell, who plays Scrooge, drops by Stage Talk to let us in on all the action.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 


  • Wayne Mitchell, "Scrooge", TBA's A Christmas Carol

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 13th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Steven Hunt
