In his 2006 novel The Order of Light where young Muslims light themselves on fire to protest the authoritarian reality of the Middle East, author Haroon Mohgul says he predicted the Arab Spring. At theAlaska World Affairs Council on April 6, Mohgul discussed the the Muslim world's relationship with the West over the years asking audiences to consider, "Can America and the Muslim World Be Friends?" Listen on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 4/12 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

