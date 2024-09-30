-
In his 2006 novel The Order of Light where young Muslims light themselves on fire to protest the authoritarian reality of the Middle East, author Haroon Mohgul says he predicted the Arab Spring. At theAlaska World Affairs Council on April 6, Mohgul discussed the the Muslim world's relationship with the West over the years asking audiences to consider, "Can America and the Muslim World Be Friends?" Listen on Addressing Alaskans.
Youth leaders from Alaska's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities join us to discuss the value of raising children to have faith in a higher power. We'll explore why some kids will choose to reject their parents' religion, while others will remain devout in the faith of their childhood. Afshan Mohammad, Principal of Al- Noor Academy Sunday Islamic School, Rabbi Michael Oblath from Congregation Beth Shalom, and Mark Zweifel, District Youth Director of the AK Ministry Network are guests.
Few of the world’s religions connect spirituality and morality more closely than Judaism, Christianity and Islam.Whether it’s Lent, Yom Kippur, or…