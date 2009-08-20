Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: Ramadan and Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published August 20, 2009 at 1:21 PM AKDT

Few of the world’s religions connect spirituality and morality more closely than Judaism, Christianity and Islam.Whether it’s Lent, Yom Kippur, or Ramadan, each of these religions have a time of year devoted to connecting belief with action.Ramadan begins this month, and we’ll learn more about it on the next “Talk of Alaska.”Download Audio (mp3)

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Live callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
  • Send e-mail to talk aprn org (comments may be read on air)
  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 4, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Talk of Alaska
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack