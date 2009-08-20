Talk of Alaska: Ramadan and Alaska
Few of the world’s religions connect spirituality and morality more closely than Judaism, Christianity and Islam.Whether it’s Lent, Yom Kippur, or Ramadan, each of these religions have a time of year devoted to connecting belief with action.Ramadan begins this month, and we’ll learn more about it on the next “Talk of Alaska.”Download Audio (mp3)
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- John Esposito. PhD. Georgetown University. Professor of Religion and International Affairs. Founder Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding. Author: Who Speaks for Islam?
- Yusef. A Muslim living in Anchorage.
- Live callers statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 4, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide