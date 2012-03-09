RAISING SPIRITUAL KIDS

Youth leaders from Alaska's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities join us to discuss the value of raising children to have faith in a higher power. We'll explore why some kids will choose to reject their parents' religion, while others will remain devout in the faith of their childhood. Afshan Mohammad, Principal of Al-Noor Academy Sunday Islamic School, Rabbi Michael Oblath from Congregation Beth Shalom, and Mark Zweifel, District Youth Director of the AK Ministry Network are guests.

PLUS, a story of courage, tragedy and inspiration: an Alaskan teen who saw her father drown in a boating accident while saving herself and others now endeavors to use her experience to encourage her peers through hard times; and we hear from the parents, and the teens - what do they each think about their family's religion - or lack of?



Detailed links and resources from this show can be found on KidsTheseDays.org.

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK, so please join us!