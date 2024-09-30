-
This June 9th through the 16th the twenty-sixth annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will happen in Valdez, Alaska. Playwrights, actors, directors, and even a few fight choreographers will all spend a week exploring and celebrating new works as well as discovering new friends and reestablishing old ones. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk this week via phone to talk about what will be happening this year.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, February 16 at 2:45pm UAA Department of Theatre's Brian Cook started working on a collaborative project with students over a year ago to research the earthquake that devastated south central Alaska in 1964 with the purpose of creating a presentation that would explore this defining moment in Alaskan history. The result is Earthquake '64, a multidisciplinary performance that weaves personal stories, movement and music together into an exciting evening of theatre. Joining Brian today on Stage Talk are three of those student-collaborators, Adi Davis, Kaeli Meno and Paitton Reid. Earthquake '64 performs at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of UAA February 16-18.LISTEN HERE
Momentum Dance Collective's Ariel Graham and Becky Kendall drop by the studio to talk about their upcoming production of Breaking Ground performing January 17th at the Alaska Dance Theatre as well as to chat about dance opportunities in Anchorage and the nature of dance in the performing arts.KSKA: Friday, Jan 16, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.Wednesday 10/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm