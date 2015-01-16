Momentum Dance Collective's Ariel Graham and Becky Kendall drop by the studio to talk about their upcoming production of Breaking Ground performing January 17th at the Alaska Dance Theatre as well as to chat about dance opportunities in Anchorage and the nature of dance in the performing arts.

Listen Now:



HOST:





Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Ariel Graham , Momentum Dance Collective's Breaking Ground

, Momentum Dance Collective's Becky Kendall, Momentum Dance Collective's Breaking Ground

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 16th at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

