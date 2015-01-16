Momentum Dance Collective's Breaking Ground
Momentum Dance Collective's Ariel Graham and Becky Kendall drop by the studio to talk about their upcoming production of Breaking Ground performing January 17th at the Alaska Dance Theatre as well as to chat about dance opportunities in Anchorage and the nature of dance in the performing arts.
HOST:
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Ariel Graham, Momentum Dance Collective's Breaking Ground
- Becky Kendall, Momentum Dance Collective's Breaking Ground
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 16th at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's The Ice-Breaker by David Rambo performing January 9th-February 1st.
- Time Travel Literary Club will present The Adventures of Sam Spade: The Blood Money Caper, a live radio-play in costume January 22nd, 6:30pm at Hugi-Lewis Studio on Northern Lights
- Valley Performing Arts'sLet's Murder Marsha by Monk Ferris performing January 9th-15th.
- Anchorage Community Theatre's Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley performing January 16-February 8th.
- Momentum Dance Collective's Breaking Ground performing at the Alaska Dance Theatre January 17th.
- Tosspot Productions presents a staged reading of Arlitia Jones' Summerland at Cyrano's Theatre company January 19th at 7pm.