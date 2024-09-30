-
Anchorage lags behind much of the nation in protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens from discrimination, but does that mean they face more prejudice or have a harder life here? Our guests address the lgbt experience in Anchorage, the good as well as the bad. Join us and call in for an open discussion and honest questions about navigating sexual identity.KSKA: Wednesday 12/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
-
Growing up means forming a solid sense of your self, figuring out who you are and what you like in order to eventually become a fully realized adult. When a young person begins to identify as GLBT (gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender) it can be a difficult time in an already fragile period of life. So, what is "coming out" truly like for Alaska's rural and urban youth and how can loved ones can best support these kids as they struggle to accept themselves - and to be accepted? The president of Alaska PFLAG and two of Alaska's young GLBT leaders join us to discuss developing a sexual identity.KSKA: Tuesday 3/27 @ 2pm & 7pm
-
The final report on discrimination experienced by Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender people in Anchorage is set to be released Thursday.
-
Anchorage's gay PrideFest parade was abruptly canceled Saturday after a fatal accident. The volunteer driver of the sports car carrying the parade Marshall abruptly accelerated and ran over one of the participants.
-
On Saturday, two of the most popular events of Anchorage's annual, nearly month-long Pridefest take place--the downtown parade along with the Delaney Park Strip celebration. This year's parade participants can expect a friendlier reception than their predecessors did at the city’s first gay pride march.
-
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...