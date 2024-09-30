Growing up means forming a solid sense of your self, figuring out who you are and what you like in order to eventually become a fully realized adult. When a young person begins to identify as GLBT (gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender) it can be a difficult time in an already fragile period of life. So, what is "coming out" truly like for Alaska's rural and urban youth and how can loved ones can best support these kids as they struggle to accept themselves - and to be accepted? The president of Alaska PFLAG and two of Alaska's young GLBT leaders join us to discuss developing a sexual identity.KSKA: Tuesday 3/27 @ 2pm & 7pm

