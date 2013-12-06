The LGBT Experience in Anchorage
Anchorage lags behind much of the nation in protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens from discrimination, but does that mean they face more prejudice or have a harder life here? Our guests address the lgbt experience in Anchorage, the good as well as the bad. Join us and call in for an open discussion and honest questions about navigating sexual identity.
- New York Times: How Many American Men Are Gay?
- Identity Inc., GLBTA non-profit organization in Anchorage
- PFLAG: Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays
- UAA SafeZone
- New York Times: Anchorage voters reject gay rights ordinance
- Drew Phoenix, co-chair, Identity Board of Directors
- Drew Lemish, UAA student, SafeZone Student Worker
- Anne Marie Moylan, co-chair, Identity Board of Directors
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 11, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 11, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
