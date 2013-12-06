Anchorage lags behind much of the nation in protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens from discrimination, but does that mean they face more prejudice or have a harder life here? Our guests address the lgbt experience in Anchorage, the good as well as the bad. Join us and call in for an open discussion and honest questions about navigating sexual identity.

Drew Phoenix, co-chair, Identity Board of Directors

Drew Lemish, UAA student, SafeZone Student Worker

Anne Marie Moylan, co-chair, Identity Board of Directors

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 11, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 11, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

