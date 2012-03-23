DEVELOPING SEXUAL IDENTITY

Growing up means forming a solid sense of your self, figuring out who you are and what you like in order to eventually become a fully realized adult. When a young person begins to identify as GLBT (gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender) it can be a difficult time in an already fragile time of life. We'll hear stories of what "coming out" is truly like for Alaska's rural and urban youth and we'll find out how loved ones can best support these kids as they struggle to accept themselves - and to be accepted. The president of Alaska PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Families of Lesbians and Gays), Jackie Buckley, and two of Alaska's young GLBT leaders, Verner Wilson III and Katelyn Lanier-Moylan, join us to discuss forming a sexual identity.

PLUS, a candid interview with Dan Savage who offers advice on supporting GLBT youth; a moving coming out story from a young Alaskan; and a doctor who specializes in the "psychology of coming out" talks about managing anxiety and self-esteem issues that often accompany coming out of the closet.



