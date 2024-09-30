-
How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Are you or someone you know addicted to your cell phone? The internet? A video game? Facebook? How do you know? Monday’s Line One program addresses the evidence for and consequences of addiction to new technologies.KSKA: Monday 5/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Late last week, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission was in Dillingham to visit a project that will bring broadband Internet to much of Southwest Alaska. KDLG's Mike Mason was there.
Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00amIt’s a new frontier in the telecommunications world. A fiber-optic cable has been placed under Lake Illiamna, in remote western Alaska, to bring broad-band internet access to villages across a large swath of the state.