Broadband Connectivity for Rural Alaska
It’s a new frontier in the telecommunications world. A fiber-optic cable has been placed under Lake Illiamna, in remote western Alaska, to bring broad-band internet access to villages across a large swath of the state. In what ways will this empower people and what will they do with it?
HOST:
- Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Jim Nordlund, USDA Office of Rural Development
- Heather Hudson, Director, University of Alaska Anchorage Institute of Social and Economic Research
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 9 , 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
