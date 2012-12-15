Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published December 14, 2012 at 8:00 PM AKST

How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, December 20, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, December 20, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: November 20, 2012 at the UAA Bookstore

SPEAKERS:

HOST: UAA Bookstore

