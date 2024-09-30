-
The 42-year-old musher took command of this year’s race around the halfway point and never gave it up.
One musher has regrets. Another is focused on canine appetite. And a third is relieved to have survived the "spiciest" trail.
Hugh Neff said his 54-year-old arms were exhausted by the constant bumping. “I’ve taken a few Tylenols, let’s say,” he said.
As one race fan put it, the Iditarod felt back to "normal-ish."
This year marks the 50th running of the Iditarod. How has the competition changed over the last five decades and what might the next 50 years bring?
The race director has chopped about 20 miles off this year's trail because of too much snow. Also, another musher has dropped out of the competition.
For Dallas Seavey’s first-place arrival, he won mittens made of beaver fur and moose hide, plus a beaver-fur hat. McGrath is roughly a third of the way into the race.
With Gallea’s scratch, 45 teams remain on the Iditarod trail. There's still a long way to go, but by late Monday afternoon, Skagway musher Ryan Redington had taken over the lead.
Iditarod champ's long-awaited journey home included old cargo plane, engine trouble and a collision with a deerWaerner won the race March 18th. But he couldn't get back to Norway because of coronavirus-related, international travel restrictions related to flying his dogs. So he ended up staying with friends near Fairbanks in Ester.
As the leading Iditarod mushers approach the finish line in Nome, a different sled dog race has been crippled by the coronavirus.