KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2:00 p.m. Holly Brooks is one of Alaska’s favorite athletes because she was a regular person, an adult with a job, who became a member of the Olympic team - twice. We spend the entire next hour of Outdoor Explorer talking with Holly, learning about her recent retirement, and a new phase in her life as a counselor and coach.LISTEN NOW
https://player.vimeo.com/video/104357106?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8a Adventure within Range from ATMI on Vimeo.Alaska Teen Media producers Barae and Aviva Hirsch explored Hope with U.S. Olympic Skier Holly Brooks. Brooks explains why she loves to train in the Chugach National Forest.
In most places, summer isn’t the best time to ski. But atop a mile-high glacier in Girdwood, elite skiers have converged from across the country—and the world—to train.Download Audio
Anchorage skier Holly Brooks is taking a three week break from the World Cup tour. She is spending the time in Italy and Austria, recuperating from a broken wrist. With some good rest, she is hopeful she can heal enough to race again next month with a goal of making the U.S. Ski team next season.
It was a great weekend for Alaska's World Cup athletes. Snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof took a bronze medal in a team with Lindsey Jacobellis in the snowboard cross in Colorado.
At the 84th running of the Mount Marathon race in Seward, runners from Anchorage placed in the top two spots for men and women.
