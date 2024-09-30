Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holly Brooks

  • Holly Brooks volunteering at Ski for Kids
    Outdoor Explorer
    A Conversation with Holly Brooks
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2:00 p.m. Holly Brooks is one of Alaska’s favorite athletes because she was a regular person, an adult with a job, who became a member of the Olympic team - twice. We spend the entire next hour of Outdoor Explorer talking with Holly, learning about her recent retirement, and a new phase in her life as a counselor and coach.LISTEN NOW
  • Programs
    Adventure Within Range
    https://player.vimeo.com/video/104357106?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8a Adventure within Range from ATMI on Vimeo.Alaska Teen Media producers Barae and Aviva Hirsch explored Hope with U.S. Olympic Skier Holly Brooks. Brooks explains why she loves to train in the Chugach National Forest.
  • Elite cross country skiers from around the world train at Eagle Glacier near Anchorage (photo by Joaquin Palomino)
    News
    Skiing on Eagle Glacier Connects Alaska to the World
    Joaquin Palomino
    In most places, summer isn’t the best time to ski. But atop a mile-high glacier in Girdwood, elite skiers have converged from across the country—and the world—to train.Download Audio
  • News
    Holly Brooks Takes Three Week World Cup Break
    Annie Feidt
    Anchorage skier Holly Brooks is taking a three week break from the World Cup tour. She is spending the time in Italy and Austria, recuperating from a broken wrist. With some good rest, she is hopeful she can heal enough to race again next month with a goal of making the U.S. Ski team next season.
  • News
    Chythlook-Sifsof Takes Bronze Medal in Snowboard Cross
    Steve Heimel
    It was a great weekend for Alaska's World Cup athletes. Snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof took a bronze medal in a team with Lindsey Jacobellis in the snowboard cross in Colorado.
  • News
    Anchorage’s Strabel, Randall Win 84th Mount Marathon Race
    At the 84th running of the Mount Marathon race in Seward, runners from Anchorage placed in the top two spots for men and women.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 5, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...