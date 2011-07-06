Anchorage’s Strabel, Randall Win 84th Mount Marathon Race

At the 84th running of the Mount Marathon race in Seward, runners from Anchorage placed in the top two spots for men and women. Eric Strabel came in about 20 seconds ahead of Brenton Knight. In the ladies race, Kikkan Randall came in about 20 seconds before Holly Brooks. In this story we find out a little about two other runners. They are in their mid-fifties, and each has done the race for more than a decade. Neither was expecting to come in first, but hoped to enjoy themselves and push themselves physically and mentally.

