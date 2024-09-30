-
KSKA: Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2pm. This week we’re hearing the 2018 Economic Forecast for Anchorage, presented by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation.LISTEN HERE
"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
"Alaska is the third most dependent on fluctuations in the global economy" Senior economist, Gary Schlossberg reported at the Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center of Alaska on January 15. Schlossberg describes what's changed for international and national economies going into 2013, followed by a Statewide Economic Review and 2013 Forecast presented by Pat Burden of Northern Economics this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 1/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
How can we predict the future of salmon runs in Alaska and worldwide? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Robert Lackey discusses his Salmon 2100 Project and what he considers when making a salmon forecast. Dr. Lackey's keynote address entitled "Straight Talk About the Future of Salmon" was recorded at the 5th annual Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium in Wasilla.
A record 1500 Alaskans attended the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's annual economic forecast luncheon this year with keynote speaker Steve Forbes. Best known as the man behind Forbes Magazine, his talk focused on global and national economies and the effects and opportunities they represent for Alaska in the coming year. Listen to Forbes this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
It could be a record year, at least in volume, for the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery. A forecast released last week predicts the biggest harvest ever, at 29,000 tons.
The storm heading toward the west coast of Alaska is starting to move in. Officials with the national weather service say the forecasts call for up to 14…