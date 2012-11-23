Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Straight Talk About the Future Salmon

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 23, 2012 at 7:53 PM AKST

How can we predict the future of salmon runs in Alaska and worldwide? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Robert Lackey discusses his Salmon 2100 Project and  what he considers when making a salmon forecast. Dr. Lackey's keynote address entitled "Straight Talk About the Future of Salmon" was recorded at the 5th annual Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium in Wasilla.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 15, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 15, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: November 7, 2012 at the Egan Center in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Dr. Robert Lackey, professor of fisheries science, Oregon State University

EVENT: Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mailRSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Download Audio
Tags
News Addressing Alaskans
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack