Straight Talk About the Future Salmon

How can we predict the future of salmon runs in Alaska and worldwide? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Robert Lackey discusses his Salmon 2100 Project and what he considers when making a salmon forecast. Dr. Lackey's keynote address entitled "Straight Talk About the Future of Salmon" was recorded at the 5th annual Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium in Wasilla.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 15, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 15, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: November 7, 2012 at the Egan Center in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Dr. Robert Lackey, professor of fisheries science, Oregon State University

EVENT: Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium



