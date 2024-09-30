-
On this episode of State of Art we hear from five-time Olympian Kikkan Randall and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute communications director Ashley Heimbigner about their seafood hacks, underrated seafood options, and more.
The featured ingredient in the new gluten-free “protein noodles” stocked at Costco might surprise you: It’s pollock, the unassuming whitefish caught by the millions in the Bering Sea, off Alaska’s coast.
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council began taking public comment yesterday on measures to reduce the number of Chum Salmon caught incidentally by…
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf79920000Despite declining salmon populations in Europe and the United States, Alaska's salmon numbers are continually on the rise. Has Alaska learned from the past mistakes of others when it comes to fisheries management? In his keynote address at the 2011 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium David Montgomery, professor of Geomorphology at the University of Washington said we must consider "The Five H's"- History, Harvesting, Hydropower, Habitat and Hatcheries.KSKA: Thursday 11/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Some seafood sold in the Pacific Northwest isn’t what it seems. Mislabeled fish is more common than you might think, according to the few cops trying to make sure you get the species you paid for.
Southeast Alaska’s commercial dive fishing seasons are underway this month (October) for red sea urchins, sea cucumbers and geoduck clams. The dive fisheries continue to see impacts from the region’s expanding population of sea otters.
This summer marked 100 years of operation for the Larsen Bay cannery. KMXT’s Brianna Gibbs has this history of the century old fish processing plant.
UnAlaska Dutch Harbor is the busiest fishing port in the world. And the fish that fuels that distinction is pollock. But this pollock season has been a bust so far. And many boat owners have started sending crews home.
Kodiak is the number three fishing port in the country and it wouldn't rank so high if it wasn't for the dedicated local processing work force. That's the message sent to workers from the Kodiak City Council during last weeks' regular council meeting.
Alaska State Troopers are reporting the pilot as 23-year-old Gerald Richardson Minock. They say he was the only one on board when the boat turned upside down sometime Tuesday night or, more likely, early Wednesday morning.