00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf79920000Despite declining salmon populations in Europe and the United States, Alaska's salmon numbers are continually on the rise. Has Alaska learned from the past mistakes of others when it comes to fisheries management? In his keynote address at the 2011 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium David Montgomery, professor of Geomorphology at the University of Washington said we must consider "The Five H's"- History, Harvesting, Hydropower, Habitat and Hatcheries.KSKA: Thursday 11/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen