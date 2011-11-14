Despite declining salmon populations in Europe and the United States, Alaska's salmon numbers are continually on the rise. Has Alaska learned from the past mistakes of others when it comes to fisheries management? In his keynote address at the 2011 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium David Montgomery, professor of Geomorphology at the University of Washington said we must consider "The Five H's"- History, Harvesting, Hydropower, Habitat and Hatcheries.

This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to David Montgomery talk about "The Five H's" and his book King of Fish: The Thousand Year Run of Salmon.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 17, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, November 9, 2011 at Wasilla Public Safety building

SPEAKER: David Montgomery, professor of Geomorphology, University of Washington; author; 2008 MacArthur Fellow

EVENT: 2011 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium

HOST:Matanuska-Susitna Basin Salmon Partnership



