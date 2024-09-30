-
In this Outdoor Explorer, we will learn about the First People in what is now Chugach State Park. My guest will be Aaron Leggett, Senior Curator of Alaska History & Indigenous Culture at the Anchorage Museum and President of the Tribal Council of the Native Village of Eklutna.
Trials began yesterday for two dozen Kuskokwim subsistence fishermen who allegedly fished with salmon nets when they were restricted this past summer. The first three fishermen were found guilty at the Bethel District Court House today. The politics of subsistence rights versus state restrictions weighs far heavier on the trials than the violations themselves, worth $250 each
The first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor paid her second visit to Alaska yesterday. While she was unable to visit with Anchorage students, the public reception at the Dena'ina Center continued as planned. Joined on stage by Alaska Supreme Court Justices Dana Fabe and Walter Carpeneti, O'Connor talked about her interactive online civic education program, called iCivics and the power of teaching kids about government.KSKA: Thursday 9/6 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 8/22 at 2:00 pm
After 31 years of professional theater in Juneau, Perseverance Theatre will run it's first season of plays in Anchorage in 2012. This week Stage Talk, artistic director, Art Rotch and Bostin Christopher stop by to talk about the history of the Perseverance Theatre and the two shows coming to the Performing Arts Center in February and April of 2012.KSKA: Friday 12/16 at 2:45 pm
Local independent booksellers and First Amendment protection groups are applauding a federal judge’s decision against criminalizing the sale of material that could be considered harmful to minors.