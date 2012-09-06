The first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor paid her second visit to Alaska yesterday. While she was unable to visit with Anchorage students, the public reception at the Dena'ina Center continued as planned. Joined on stage by Alaska Supreme Court Justices Dana Fabe and Walter Carpeneti, O'Connor talked about her interactive online civic education program, called iCivics and the power of teaching kids about government.

