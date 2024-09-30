Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

election

  • News
    Ranked choice voting's origins and reception in Alaska
    Liz Ruskin
    Alaska voters in 2020 approved a ballot measure that changed how we elect candidates.
  • pillars and dome of u.s. capitol
    Talk of Alaska
    Talk of Alaska: The special election for U.S. House
    With 48 candidates in the running to serve the remainder of Congressman Don Young’s term, Alaskans have a big decision to make in the upcoming pick-one primary election.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    2018 mayoral candidates & ballot propositions
    Eric Bork
    This week on Addressing Alaskans, we continue our coverage of the Anchorage's upcoming elections. We're hearing from mayoral candidates and we'll also cover different ballot propositions, and information on the city's first-ever vote by mail. Join us to hear about the issues that matter most to Anchorage voters.Thanks for listening!
  • Alaska Edition Host Lori Townsend, left, is joined by APRN Juneau correspondent Alexandra Gutierrez, right, and APRN Washington DC correspondent Liz Ruskin, not pictured. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    As Final Ballot Count Looms, Potential Electees Plan Next Move
    Lori Townsend
    The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
  • Host Lori Townsend was joined by UAA Atwood Professor Mark Trahant and Poynter's Rick Edmonds (not pictured). (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    Who Do Voters Trust For Election-Related Information?
    Lori Townsend
    The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week. KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
  • News
    When Will Voters Weigh in on Anchorage Labor Law?
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage Assembly members introduced two ordinances at their regular meeting Tuesday night that would suspend voting on a controversial labor initiative.
  • News
    Initiative Repealing Labor Law Could be Heading for Ballot Box
    Daysha Eaton
    In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.
  • News
    Stoltze Routs Connelly
    Ellen Lockyer
    The Republican primary race for Matanusaka Valley's state House District 11 ended with incumbent Republican Bill Stoltze easily defeating challeger Tom Connelly. Stoltze, who has served in the legislature since his 2002 election, came out of Tuesday's primary with 82% of the vote.
  • News
    Anchorage Assembly Certifies Election Recount, Denies Public Testimony
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage Assembly certified the recount of the April 3rd Municipal Election Tuesday evening. Several Assembly members pushed for public comment on the certification, but the chair denied it.
  • News
    Anchorage Assembly Appoints Election investigator
    Daysha Eaton
    The Chair of the Anchorage Assembly has appointed an independent third party investigator to look into what went wrong during the April 3rd Municipal Election. A retired judge investigate the matter. Chair Ernie Hall made the announcement at Tuesday's regular assembly meeting, along with other election updates. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this report.
Load More