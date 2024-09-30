-
Alaska voters in 2020 approved a ballot measure that changed how we elect candidates.
With 48 candidates in the running to serve the remainder of Congressman Don Young’s term, Alaskans have a big decision to make in the upcoming pick-one primary election.
This week on Addressing Alaskans, we continue our coverage of the Anchorage's upcoming elections. We're hearing from mayoral candidates and we'll also cover different ballot propositions, and information on the city's first-ever vote by mail. Join us to hear about the issues that matter most to Anchorage voters.Thanks for listening!
The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today.
The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week.
Anchorage Assembly members introduced two ordinances at their regular meeting Tuesday night that would suspend voting on a controversial labor initiative.
In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.
The Republican primary race for Matanusaka Valley's state House District 11 ended with incumbent Republican Bill Stoltze easily defeating challeger Tom Connelly. Stoltze, who has served in the legislature since his 2002 election, came out of Tuesday's primary with 82% of the vote.
The Anchorage Assembly certified the recount of the April 3rd Municipal Election Tuesday evening. Several Assembly members pushed for public comment on the certification, but the chair denied it.
The Chair of the Anchorage Assembly has appointed an independent third party investigator to look into what went wrong during the April 3rd Municipal Election. A retired judge investigate the matter. Chair Ernie Hall made the announcement at Tuesday's regular assembly meeting, along with other election updates. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this report.