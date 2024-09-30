-
This week on Stage Talk, director Shane Mitchell and Erin Dagon Mitchell who plays "Bunny" talk about TBA's upcoming production of the family musical, Babes in Arms.KSKA: Friday 4/27 at 2:45 pm
This week on Stage Talk, director, Krista Schwarting and Julie Sweum who plays "Artie" talk about Cyrano's production of Eleemosynary, a beautifully written work that sensitively probes the lives and relationships of three women -a grandmother, her daughter and granddaughter.KSKA: Friday 4/5 at 2:45 pm
A puppet adventure for the whole family,Bring Back The Sunshine follows a young woman on her quest through a scary north country to help rescue her husband from an evil general. This week on Stage Talk, hosts Steve and Jean interview playwright and director, Fran Lautenberger and composer Maria Hahn from UAA.KSKA: Friday 3/23 at 2:45 pm