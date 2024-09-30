-
Rounding out our coverage of congressional races, we turn to Alaska's junior U.S. Senator, Dan Sullivan, who is campaigning to retain his seat in the Alaska Congressional delegation. How will he work to overcome deep divisions in Congress to get things accomplished?
Tribal governments, including some in Alaska, say that CARES Act funding should not be going to for-profit Alaska Native Corporations.
Al Gross, an orthopedic surgeon from Petersburg, announced Tuesday that he's running as an independent against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
A pair of Democratic senators have introduced a bill to designate parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as a permanent wilderness area, prompting outrage from Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski.
Norwegian oil company Statoil said Tuesday (Nov. 17) that it will end exploration efforts in the Chukchi Sea and close its Anchorage office. The decision comes just two months after Shell ended its quest to drill in the Arctic Ocean, citing disappointing results at its first well.Download Audio
Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bill to permanently block the regulation for commercial vessels under 79 feet. Senate co-sponsors include Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, and California Democrat Barbara Boxer.Download Audio
The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week. KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
The Anchorage Assembly voted to repeal a controversial labor law at their regular meeting Tuesday night, but Mayor Dan Sullivan used his veto power to over ride their decision.
In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.