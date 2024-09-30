-
KSKA: Friday, October 20 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts of Wasilla has some skeletons in the closet and they're not afraid of hauling them out and putting them on the stage as they present the ghoulish comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring. VPA favorite Todd Broste who plays the "evil" Jonathan Brewster and director Stephen O'Brien drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about murderous spinster aunts, an uncle who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and a terrified nephew who wants more than anything to just marry his sweetheart and live a normal life amid all the chaos. Arsenic and Old Lace performs October 20-November 5th.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, May 12 at 2:45pm Playwright Neil Simon is a master of comedic writing and so even California Suite, a play that debuted in 1976, is just as funny and relevant to today as it ever was. Valley Performing Arts is currently running this classic play of four different stories all connected by one space: The Beverly Hills Hotel suite 203-204. Director Matt Firmin drops by Stage Talk this week to let us know how he approached the show, how he worked with his actors and how he made a few updates. California Suite runs through May 28th.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, April 28 at 2:45pm Though a child may be taught the concept of what is right and what is wrong, it is only through life's specific experiences that she starts to understand what those concepts really mean and how they can affect her and loved ones around her. Such is the story of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird as adapted to the stage by Christopher Sergel and presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Discovery Theatre. Actors Keith McCoy ("Tom Robbins"), Theo Houck ("Dill") and Seth Coppens ("Scout") join host Steve Hunt this week on Stage Talk. To Kill a Mockingbird opens April 28th and runs through May 7th.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, March 10 at 2:45pm Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting Noel Coward's classic Comedy of Manners, Private Lives about a divorced couple, now on honeymoons with their new spouses, who meet and discover that they are still attracted to each other. Director Teresa Pond and actors Frank Delaney and Stefanie Suydam drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about how this play is still as "fantastically funny" as it was back when it was first produced in 1930. Private Lives runs March 10 through April 2 at Cyrano's Theatre Company.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, December 9 at 2:45pm TBA Theatre's holiday offering this year is the stage adaptation of the classic film about Santa Clause (a.k.a. Kris Kringle) being put on trial, Miracle on 34th Street. Join actors Morgan Mitchell and Ivan Taylor as they drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it. Miracle on 34th Street opens December 9th and runs through the 18th at Alaska Pacific University's Grant Hall Theatre.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, May 6 at 2:45pmTune in this week to hear about the longest running musical in the world being presented by Valley Performing Arts. Director Dave Nufer and "El Gallo" Garry Forrester drop by the studio to talk about Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt's The Fantasticks which performs through May 29th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
TBA Theatre is presenting the stage version (complete with songs from the MGM Movie) of L. Frank Baum's classic tale of Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion and of course all those Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz opening Friday, March 25th and running through April 3rd at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA. Join director Megan Bladow, "Wicked Witch of the West" Heather Sawyer and "Cowardly Lion" Isaac Kumpala this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it.KSKA: Friday, March 25 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
How do you bring to life a classic play written in 1955 to a 2015 audience? Join Director Krista Schwarting, Actor Jake Beauvais and ACT's Executive Director Sarah Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out how Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting William Inge's Bus Stop, a compelling story about a group of people caught together in a small-town restaurant in Kansas during a blinding snowstorm.KSKA: Friday, September, 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
At its core, theatre is storytelling and in Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's re-telling of Homer's The Illiad as An Illiad a poet appears in an empty theatre to tell a story about sacrifice, war and the rage of mankind. Bostin Christopher, as The Poet, and Director Art Rotch visit Stage Talk to tell us the story of this remarkable play being presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Sydney Laurence Theatre October 24th through November 2nd.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
A. A. Milne's endearing and enduring characters Kanga, Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit among others come to life in the Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Kristin Sergel's stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh. AFAA's Executive Director Holly Linsay along with Co-Director Holly Tarkov and actor Chris Cox come on Stage Talk this week to let Jean and Steve in on all the fun. Winnie-the-Pooh opens in Eagle River on July 11th and runs through the 26th.KSKA: Friday, June 27, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: