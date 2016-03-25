Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We're "off to see the Wizard" this week on Stage Talk

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published March 25, 2016 at 12:25 PM AKDT
Stage Talk by Alaska Public Media

TBA Theatre is presenting the stage version (complete with songs from the MGM Movie) of L. Frank Baum's classic tale of Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion and of course all those Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz opening Friday, March 25th and running through April 3rd at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA. Join director Megan Bladow, "Wicked Witch of the West" Heather Sawyer and "Cowardly Lion" Isaac Kumpala this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

HOST:

GUESTS: 


  • Megan Bladow, Director, TBA's The Wizard of Oz

  • Heather Sawyer, "The Wicked Witch of the West", TBA's The Wizard of Oz

  • Isaac Kumpala, "The Cowardly Lion", TBA'sThe Wizard of Oz

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 25, at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt