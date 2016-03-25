We're "off to see the Wizard" this week on Stage Talk

TBA Theatre is presenting the stage version (complete with songs from the MGM Movie) of L. Frank Baum's classic tale of Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion and of course all those Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz opening Friday, March 25th and running through April 3rd at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA. Join director Megan Bladow, "Wicked Witch of the West" Heather Sawyer and "Cowardly Lion" Isaac Kumpala this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it.

Megan Bladow, Director, TBA's The Wizard of Oz

Heather Sawyer, "The Wicked Witch of the West", TBA's The Wizard of Oz

Isaac Kumpala, "The Cowardly Lion", TBA's The Wizard of Oz

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 25, at 2:45 p.m.

