The North Pacific Fishery Management Council began taking public comment yesterday on measures to reduce the number of Chum Salmon caught incidentally by…
The fall chum run on the Yukon River has surpassed expectations with a return in excess of average. State Management biologist Jeff Estensen says the run is approaching 900 thousand fish, better than the 700 thousand average for this point in the season.
The Yukon River fall chum run is coming in stronger than forecast. Alaska Department of Fish and Game manager Jeff Estensen says 490,000 chums had passed a state sonar counter near the mouth of the river as of Aug. 8. Estensen says that’s better than the historic average of 340,000 chums for that date, and bodes well for the overall return.
The Kuskokwim River had a massive Chum salmon run this season. The fish may be called dog salmon, but it's gaining in popularity in international markets, and that’s a good thing for small time commercial fisherman on the river.
The Pollock trawl fleet is now avoiding fishing areas north of Unimak Pass in the Bering Sea because its bycatch of Chum Salmon went up.
While the agenda at the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Advisory Panel meeting moved ahead of schedule, it’s possible that much of the action on the chum bycatch issue will not take place until later this year. The meeting is taking place this week in Nome.
The Bering Sea groundfish trawl fleet began catching more and more salmon at the turn of the 21st century. Meanwhile, Yukon River salmon runs began to dwindle. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll hear what is being done to reduce salmon bycatch, and talk about whether it’s enough.