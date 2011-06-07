Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bering Sea Chinook and Chum Bycatch

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published June 7, 2011 at 2:55 PM AKDT

The Bering Sea groundfish trawl fleet began catching  more and more salmon at the turn of the 21st century. Meanwhile, Yukon River salmon runs began to dwindle. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll hear what is being done to reduce salmon bycatch, and talk about whether it’s enough.

HOST:

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 7, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Download Audio (MP3)
Tags
Talk of Alaska Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel