Bering Sea Chinook and Chum Bycatch
The Bering Sea groundfish trawl fleet began catching more and more salmon at the turn of the 21st century. Meanwhile, Yukon River salmon runs began to dwindle. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll hear what is being done to reduce salmon bycatch, and talk about whether it’s enough.
- Pacific Seafood Processors Association
- United Catcher Boats
- Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association
- Yukon River Drainage Association
HOST:
- Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Glenn Reed, Pacific Seafood Processors Association
- John Gruver, United Catcher Boats
- Karen Gillis, Executive Director, Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association
- Becca Robbins-Gisclair, Policy Director, Yukon River Drainage Association
- Callers Statewide
